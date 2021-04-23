Documentary ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’ is Out

Documentary Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, based on the 2008 book by Michael Davis, is out in theaters. Marilyn Agrelo directs the film.

Davis’s book is Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street. It followed an article Davis wrote for TV Guide on the 35th anniversary of Sesame Street in 2004. "I kept hearing these incredible stories about the show and the people who made it," he told B+C. "I realized that no one had really done the full book on Sesame."

Central to the film, which runs for 1 hour and 47 minutes, are Sesame Street creator Joan Ganz Cooney, Muppet maven Jim Henson, and director-writer-producer Jon Stone.

Sesame Street premiered on PBS in 1969. HBO grabbed first-run rights in 2015. Beginning with season 51, Sesame Street premiered on HBO Max and then aired for free on PBS Kids. Sesame spinoff The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo also streams on HBO Max.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street got a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Agrelo’s films include the documentary Mad Hot Ballroom, about a ballroom dance competition for children in New York.