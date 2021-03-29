‘The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo’ Renewed by HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo for a second season. New episodes of the preschool show will air in the fall. Sesame Workshop is behind the Sesame Street spinoff.

Production on The Not-Too-Late Show happens at Kaufman Astoria Studios in New York. “Decked out in his suit and tie, Elmo will return as the furry red host with the most; Cookie Monster will continue as Elmo’s co-host, with the rest of the Sesame Street Muppets pitching in as cast and crew,” said HBO Max.

Each episode will feature celebrity guests and musical performances.

“Elmo is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and we are so lucky we get to hang out with him on HBO Max,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming, Warner Bros. “We think everyone, especially our preschool audience, will be delighted with this reimagined second season – it’s the ultimate family playdate.”

The first season is on HBO Max, as is Sesame Street. HBO acquired Sesame Street in 2015.

“We’re thrilled to continue creating new Sesame Street adventures with HBO Max, giving children and families new ways to explore the neighborhood they love,” said Ed Wells, Sesame Workshop’s executive VP and head of global media and education. “This season of The Not-Too-Late Show is packed with all new ways to learn and play together; we can’t wait for kids and families to experience it.”