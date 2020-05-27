HBO Max Launches, Relying on Library

HBO Max has launched, offering series and movies from the WarnerMedia catalog and a batch of originals. The streaming platform features 10,000 hours of content, including all of HBO’s programming, Warner Bros. movies, programs from CNN, TNT, TBS, TruTV and Cartoon Network, and Max Originals, including Love Life, On the Record, Legendary, Craftopia and The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo.

The service costs $14.99 monthly.

“Today we are proud to introduce HBO Max – a dream that was created and nurtured by an incredible team of talented executives who dedicated the last year-and-a-half to making it a reality for consumers nationwide,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “However, this is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to innovate and evolve this one-of-a-kind platform that brings together beloved programming from across the WarnerMedia family and around the world, while also paving the way for the creative voices of tomorrow.”

HBO content includes The Sopranos, Sex and the City, The Wire, Westworld and Barry.

The WarnerMedia portfolio includes Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Batwoman, The Alienist and Impractical Jokers.

HBO Max will premiere the 51st season of Sesame Street this year.

HBO Max offers over 2,000 movies in its first year, including The Matrix, The Goonies, the Harry Potter franchise, Crazy Rich Asians, A Star is Born and Joker.