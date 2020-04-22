CNN, Sesame Street Team on Town Hall

CNN and Sesame Street are teaming up on the appropriately titled town hall, The ABC's of COVID-19.

The program will air Saturday morning, April 25, at 9 a.m. It will be hosted by CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill as well as Sesame Street's Big Bird and will also air on CNN International and CNN en Español.

It is something of a family affair since Sesame Street originals first air on HBO, which is co-owned with CNN.

The 90-minute special will provide information, tools to help cope, and answer some of the questions kids and their parents have about the pandemic. Grover and Elmo are among the other Muppets expected to make an appearance.

The show will stream live, and free, on CNN.com and on CNN apps on iOS and Android.