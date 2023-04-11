Season Three of ‘Weakest Link’ Starts With Eight Sets of Identical Twins

Season three of Weakest Link is on NBC April 11. The season premiere sees eight sets of identical twins battle it out. It’s on 10 p.m. ET/PT and Jane Lynch hosts.

Each episode sees eight contestants enter the studio as strangers, and then work together to bank prize money. The contestants take turns answering questions and incorrect answers break the chain. Contestants vote to eliminate the competitor considered to be the Weakest Link in the chain.

Weakest Link is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd is executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, is showrunner and executive producer. Jane Lynch also executive produces with Aaron Solomon.

Lynch’s TV credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Glee and Hollywood Game Night. Her movies include A Mighty Wind and Best in Show.

NBC initially aired Weakest Link in 2001 and 2002.