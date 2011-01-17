'Glee' Repeats Golden Globes Win

It was a big night for Glee

as the musical series dominated the Golden Globes Sunday night with three wins, repeating last year's choice

for best TV series comedy or musical and picking up acting nods for stars Chris Colfer and

Jane Lynch.

HBO's flashy freshman drama Boardwalk Empire walked away with two statues for best

TV series drama and star Steve Buscemi. The pay cabler led the networks in wins for

the night, picking up two more nods for Al Pacino in You Don't Know Jack and Claire Danes in Temple Grandin, for a total of four.

Jim Parsons grabbed a win for broadcast, earning best actor

in a TV series comedy or musical for his role in The Big Bang Theory.

The Globes honored a couple of first-time winners in Sons of Anarchy's Katey Sagal, who won

for best actress in a TV series drama, and Sundance Channel's innaugural win for

mini-series Carlos.

Cable picked up a final statue with Laura Linney's nod for The Big C.