NBC Orders Season Six of ‘Hollywood Game Night’

NBC has given a 13-episode order for season six of Hollywood Game Night, hosted by Jane Lynch. The game show is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media and Universal Television Alternative Studio.



A season six premiere date and celebrities participating in the new episodes will be announced at a later date.



Last summer’s run of Hollywood Game Night averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day.”



Season five featured guest stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley from This Is Us, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos from Superstore and Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and Matt Walsh from Veep. Other stars turning up on the show included Chris Hardwick, Margaret Cho, Gabby Douglas and RuPaul.



Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Binkow are executive producers of Hollywood Game Night.