NBC Renews ‘Will & Grace’ for Third Additional Season

NBC has ordered an 18-episode, additional third season of comedy Will & Grace, to premiere in the fall of 2019. The network also increased the season two order from 13 episodes to 18.



“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t get enough of Will & Grace and 23 more episodes is music to my ears,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment. “We’re eternally grateful that Debra [Messing], Eric {McCormack], Sean [Hayes] and Megan [Mullally] feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I’m overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television.”



The show, which originally ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006, is averaging a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” figures from Nielsen Media Research this season. It is NBC’s most-watched primetime comedy at this point in the season in eight years.



Will & Grace is produced by Universal Television. Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, who co-created the series, write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces.