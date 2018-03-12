NBC Orders More of ‘The Wall’

NBC has ordered a 20-episode renewal of game show The Wall. Executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Andrew Glassman and Chris Hardwick, The Wall offers a pair of teammates a chance at cash prizes.



In each episode $12 million is on the line. Hardwick hosts.

“Not only is The Wall intense, heartwarming and funny, but if the ball drops into a high-dollar slot, an entire family’s fortune can be completely changed for the better,” Paul Telegdy, president, alternative & reality group, NBC Entertainment, said. “Huge congratulations to Universal Television Alternative Studio, Glassman Media and SpringHill Entertainment for producing a series that is not only compelling television but has the potential to be life-changing for our contestants.”

For the 2017-18 season, The Wall has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

“This is the result of a dedicated team of people making The Wall their collective passion project from the very start,” said Glassman. “I’m thrilled to be continuing on and grateful to Paul, Meredith (Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio) and NBC for helping us bring this game, and the positive stories it tells, to life.”

The Wall, which premiered in January 2017, has been sold to 20 territories around the globe.

The show is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media. The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.