Scripps Networks To Use TVision Attention Data During Upfronts

E.W. Scripps’ Scripps Networks division said it will use TVision’s viewer attention data to highlight the engaged audiences of its over-the-air channels during upfront presentations.

“We already know that our viewers are watching our programs live almost 100% of the time and that our commercial retention is just as high, but those numbers only tell part of the story,” Michael Teicher, chief revenue officer at Scripps Networks, said. “Upfront buyers want to know who is paying attention to the ads on our network and how that compares to our competitors. TVision’s eyes-on-screen attention data shows that our networks consistently outperform the industry averages. The data allows us to confidently sell Scripps Networks inventory to brands that want to reach highly-engaged audiences who are then more likely to purchase our ad partners’ products and services.”

The Scripps Networks entertainment channels include Ion, Grit, Bounce Laff, TrueReal and Defy TV.

TVision’s Attention to Duration Index shows that the Scripps networks average 50% higher than other linear networks for keeping its viewers in the room and engaged with ad content.

Ion, Ion Mystery, Laff, Grit TrueReal, and Defy TV all have among the highest indexes among cable entertainment networks. African-American targeted Bounce indexes 7% higher than the networks it competes against.

“Scripps Networks is rightfully proud of its ability to deliver attentive audiences to its advertisers — we all know that ads work best when people pay attention,” Yan Liu, CEO of TVision, said. “By incorporating attention insights from our platform into their Upfront positioning, Scripps is able to differentiate its inventory in a competitive market and prove out their premium value.” ■