Scripps’ Court TV Mystery Rebranded as Ion Mystery

Scripps Networks said it has rebranded its Court TV Mystery digital multicast network as Ion Mystery, effective Thursday.

Scripps found the Ion brand was a better fit for the network as the home of scripted procedural dramas such as CSI, CSI: Miami, Law & Order and Leverage. Ion Mystery is available in 120 million homes or 98% of the United States.

Ion Mystery was originally launched by Katz Broadcasting in 2014 as Escape, a network aimed at women. Katz was acquired by the E.W. Scripps Co. in 2017. After rebooting Court TV in 2019, Katz rebranded Escape as Court TV Mystery later that year. Scripps acquired Ion Media in 2020 and formed Scripps Networks by combining Ion, Katz and Newsy.

“Mystery has added popular procedural dramas to its schedule and with the network’s programming now more connected with the hall of fame line-up of hit dramas on Ion, aligning the two networks creates increased consumer recognition, expands brand affinity and cross-promotional strength, and facilitates the ability to naturally share content and more,” said Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.

Scripps Networks also runs the Bounce, Defy TV, Laff and TrueReal digital broadcast networks. ■