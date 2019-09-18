Katz Rebranding Escape Net as Court TV Mystery

Katz Networks said it rebranding its Escape digital broadcast network as Court TV Mystery on Sept. 30.

Under the Court TV Mystery brand, the network will continue to aim for the same women 25-54 viewer that Escape had targeted.

Katz launched a new version of Court TV in May.

“Court TV Mystery will continue to focus on true-crime programming but will now be powered by one of the most recognizable brands in television history,” said Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks, part of the E.W. Scripps Co.

“While increasing consumer recognition, aligning the two networks also creates increased marketing and co-promotional strength and the ability to naturally share content,” Katz said. “We have begun producing true-crime docuseries and documentaries for Court TV, drawing from the nearly 100,000 hours of footage in the original network library. This compelling content will premiere on Court TV then have a home on Court TV Mystery, giving the millions of consumers who are hungry for the real-life drama of true-crime programming more opportunities to watch and enjoy it.”

Escape is available in 103.5 million homes, or 94% of the U.S

Programming on Court TV Mystery will include The First 48, Forensic Files, American Greed, FBI Files, Crime Watch Daily and Unsolved Mysteries.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH0fenv1O2g[/embed]