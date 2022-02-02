Bounce’s ‘Saints & Sinners’ To Wrap With Sixth and Final Season

Bounce said its original series Saints & Sinners will conclude with season six, which will have its debut on April 3.

“Saints & Sinners has been a breakthrough success, attracting a huge and loyal fanbase and taking them on a rollercoaster ride every season,” said David Hudson, head of original programming for Bounce and an executive producer of the series. “We thank our amazing cast and crew for an incredible run and look forward to sharing the final eight episodes with viewers Sunday nights this spring.”

The series is set in a large southern church where greed, corruption, six and murder drive he story. Vanessa Bell Calloway and Clifton Powell star with an ensemble featuring Tray Chaney, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Donna Biscoe, Christian Keyes, Dawn Halfkenny, Karlie Redd, Ashani Roberts and Kaye Singleton.

Viewers can catch up on past seasons of Saints & Sinners on Brown Sugar, Bounce’s subscription video-on-demand service. Episodes from season six will be added to Brown Sugar on a weekly basis on Mondays after they premiere on Bounce Sunday nights.

Saints & Sinners is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas & Ron Robinson. Nigel Campbell serves as the showrunner/executive producer of the series.

Bounce is part of the E.W. Scripps Co.'s national networks group.■