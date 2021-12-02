Cheryle Harrison Named Head of Bounce by Scripps Networks

Scripps Networks said it named Cheryle Harrison head of Bounce, the TV network serving African-Americans.

Harrison, who had been general manager, has been with Bounce since it was launched in 2011. In her new post, she will be responsible for brand strategy, programming, marketing, social media, digital and community relations.

She will report to Lisa Knutson, president of the E.W. Scripps Co.’s new Scripps Networks division. She had previously reported to Jonathan Katz, the head of the Scripps’ Katz Networks unit, who left the company earlier this year.

“Cheryle has been a driving force in Bounce’s development, growth and success since its beginning,” Knutson said. “She is a talented, well-respected leader at Scripps and within Scripps Networks and the right person to guide Bounce through an important and exciting new future as we strive to continue serving Black audiences on TV and beyond.”

Like Katz, Harrison was with Turner Broadcasting before Bounce was launched.

“Our goal is that Bounce will become the meeting ground for Black culture, communities and creators building the most valued Black media brand in the world, and for the world, with authenticity and purpose,” Harrison said. “I’m excited to lead Bounce into the future.”

Bounce was the first of the digital broadcast networks started by Katz. Katz Networks was acquired by Scripps in 2017. ■