Bounce’s ‘Saints & Sinners’ Reruns Headed to Hulu

Bounce has renewed its original scripted series Saints & Sinners for a fourth season and has licensed the show's first three seasons to Hulu.

Bounce is the only digital multicast network to produce original scripted series, and Bounce is now the first multicast network to sell a series to a streaming service.

Season four of Saints & Sinners is scheduled to premiere this summer.

Saints & Sinners will also continue to appear on Bounce's own SVOD service Brown Sugar.

Saints & Sinners is about the drama surrounding a large church set in Cypress, Georgia, an otherwise sleepy town outside Atlanta. The series stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Clifton Powell, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, J.D. Williams, Jasmine Burke, Tray Chaney, Demetria McKinney, Afemo Omilami and Donna Biscoe.

The show is produced in partnership with Swirl Film’s Eric Tomosunas.

Bounce, which is carried on the secondary digital signals of stations that reach 97% of African-American homes, is owned by The E.W. Scripps Co.