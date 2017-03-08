Bounce TV Adding Its Original Series to Streaming Service Brown Sugar

Bounce TV said it is adding its original series to Brown Sugar, its over-the-top subscription video streaming service featuring iconic black movies.

The first series to be added to Brown Sugar is Saints & Sinners, which had its second season premiere on March 5, drawing 1.4 million viewers, up 5% from the Season 1 premiere.

Bounce said it expects its other series, Mann & Wife, Family Time and In the Cut, to be added shortly to Brown Sugar, which will make complete seasons of those shows available to subscribers.

Brown Sugar costs $3.99 a month after a free trial period for new customers.

Bounce, one of the early multicast networks—it is distributed on the secondary digital signals of broadcast TV stations in local markets—is also an early mover into the SVOD space.

On Wednesday, Time Warner’s Turner Broadcasting and Warner Bros. units announced Boomerang, a new streaming service using the company’s animation library and some original productions. CBS recently launched The Good Fight, an original series that airs on CBS All Access, its subscription streaming service.

Bounce is available in more than 94 million homes in the U.S. and 93% of African-American television homes.