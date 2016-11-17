Bounce TV Launches SVOD Service Brown Sugar

African-American broadcast network Bounce TV is launching a new subscription VOD service, Brown Sugar, for both iOS and Android devices, with a library of classic black films, covering everything from Shaft to The Mack.

Available for $3.99 a month—after a free trial period Brown Sugar is also available via BrownSugar.com.

“Brown Sugar is just like Netflix, only blacker,” said actress Pam Grier, (Foxy Brown, Original Gangstas), a spokeswoman for the service, in a statement. “These movies are entertaining and fun, but they were also empowering to the black community as they depicted African Americans as strong leading characters and heroes for the first time.”

The service includes films from every major studio, with Super Fly, Dolemite, Blacula, Cleopatra Jones and Amazing Grace among the other notable titles. The films are gathered in different themes, including “Foxy Mamas,” “Good Cop, Black Cop” and “Black Horror.”

“You can see the influence of these movies in every aspect of rap and hip-hop; in the music, the lyrics, the fashion and overall style — the Blaxploitation genre is where it all began,” service spokesman and rapper Rick Ross said.