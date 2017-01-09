TCA: ‘Good Fight’ Launching on All Access With Two Episodes

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Winter Press Tour

Pasadena, Calif. — The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight will launch with two episodes on CBS All Access Feb. 19, an extra enticement, CBS believes, to sign up for the SVOD service. The show premieres simultaneously on CBS and CBS All Access — a 42-minute version, with cleaned up language, on CBS, and a 49-minute one online not restricted by broadcast standards.

A clip of the program shows Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart character bellowing the F-word after finding out her retirement savings have disappeared in a Ponzi scheme, the jumping off point of the new series.

Besides Baranski, the cast includes Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo and Justin Bartha. Michelle and Robert King are the executive producers. Robert King said the All Access version offers a distinct “frankness.” “Standards and practices are reduced to nil,” he said.

King also noted how SVOD provides a different aspect ratio, which makes for a “classier look.”

Marc DeBevoise, CBS Interactive president/COO, said All Access has over a million subscribers, around 60% of them female, and with an average age in the low 40s.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2c1LihE9kFw[/embed]