Samsung TV Plus Doubles Down on FAST with Additional Content

Samsung Electronics is upping its bet on the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) business, adding entertainment and news content and creating new owned-and-operated content for users of Samsung TV Plus on the company's smart TVs and other devices.

Originally launched in 2015, Samsung Smart TV now offers viewers more than 220 channels in the U.S. and 1,600 channels globally, including over 50 O&Os. Those channels are now available on Samsung Family Hub refrigerators in the U.S. and Korea, in addition to TV and mobile devices.

Samsung TV Plus is also getting an image makeover with a new logo that will be used as part of a global branding campaign.

With streaming subscription services proliferating and monthly fees rising, more cord-cutters and other viewers are looking for lower-price, ad supported ways to get the shows they want to watch and FAST viewing has been booming. The percentage of U.S. TV watchers using FAST services was up 9 points to 55% in the first five months of 2022, according to Hub Entertainment Research.

Also: Samsung Adds More Streaming Channels to TV Plus Platform

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, president and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”

Samsung said it has augmented its content relationships with A+E Networks, the E.W. Scripps Co. and BBC Studios.

The Samsung TV Plus lineup now includes four BBC channels -- BBC Home, BBC Food, classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow U.K. episodes, and Scripps’ Ion broadcast network, now available via streaming. Home, decor, style and food programming will appear on the Home Made Nation channel.

Additional news programming has also been added to the platform, including channels from ABC, CBS NBC and Fox. Other national news providers include Cheddar News and Telemundo. Samsung TV Plus is also expanding its atlas of local news offerings, which now cover 40 markets.

Samsung is also building more exclusive O&O channels under Andy Singer, who joined the company as head of content for Samsung TV Plus. This fall Samsung will fire up Ride or Drive, the first automobile channel to launch on the platform. Samsung Showcase will feature concerts, events and specials.

The platform is also looking to provide exclusive premiere events. One example is an uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance. Also coming to Samsung is a first look at Estrella TV’s mockumentary Norteados con Don Cheto.

In addition to expanding its array of channels, Samsung TV Plus has plans to double its VOD library in 2023, including films from Lionsgate.

Samsung will be rolling out its new branding starting Tuesday. The logo features a TV screen, but unlike some older logos, does not have rabbit ears atop the set.

“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions. We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more,” said Sang Kim, senior VP of product and marketing, Samsung Electronics.

The rebrand was led by UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi and is based on the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience, the company said. ■