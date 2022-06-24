Samsung Adds More Streaming Channels to TV Plus Platform

Home Refresh, Holiday Movies, TED join lineup

A new holiday movie channel launched on Samsung TV Plus (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung said it added three new free streaming channels to its Samsung TV Plus platform.

The new channels are

 ■ Home Refresh, owned and operated by Samsung, this channel features programming about real estate, renovation and do-it-yourself projects.

 ■ Holiday Movies–July Edition, is another Samsung owned and operate channel. This channel offers Chirstmas cheer even though the calendar says that summer is just starting.

  ■ TED, from the non-profit dedicated to spreading big ideas.

Samsung TV Plus now offers more than 200 channels, which are available in millions of homes in the U.S. on Samsung smart TV and galaxy mobile devices. The free streaming services is also available in 23 countries on 230 million devices globally. ■

