Samsung Adds More Streaming Channels to TV Plus Platform
By Jon Lafayette published
Home Refresh, Holiday Movies, TED join lineup
Samsung said it added three new free streaming channels to its Samsung TV Plus platform.
The new channels are
■ Home Refresh, owned and operated by Samsung, this channel features programming about real estate, renovation and do-it-yourself projects.
■ Holiday Movies–July Edition, is another Samsung owned and operate channel. This channel offers Chirstmas cheer even though the calendar says that summer is just starting.
■ TED, from the non-profit dedicated to spreading big ideas.
Samsung TV Plus now offers more than 200 channels, which are available in millions of homes in the U.S. on Samsung smart TV and galaxy mobile devices. The free streaming services is also available in 23 countries on 230 million devices globally. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
