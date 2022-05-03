Samsung TV Plus Launches Four Owned Topic-Based Channels

Samsung added a 'That Girl' channel to Samsung TV Plus in November

Samsung’s TV Plus streaming service is launching four additional owned-and-operated channels based on topics its viewers are interested in.

The free, ad supported streaming channels will focus on cooking, autos, home and holiday.

The announcement came as Samsung made its presentation to ad buyers at the NewFronts.

Shows on the cooking channel including Iron Chef, Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen. On the home channel will be series including Building the Dream and 60 Minute Makeover.

Set makers like Samsung are becoming programmers and ad sellers, taking advantage of being at the point of consumption and collecting data on what viewers are watching.

“As the world’s leading Smart TV manufacturer, Samsung has an unmatched ability to turn viewer insights into new content opportunities,” said Sang Kim, senior VP of product & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “Beyond catering to the genres and content types we know our viewers love, these channels were also created to provide vertical specific, brand-safe inventory for some of the most in-demand advertising market segments. With this approach everyone wins and we can continue to deliver even more of what makes Samsung TV Plus one of the leading FAST services in the market.”

Samsung said the channels were based on data it gets from 45 million smart TVs in the U.S.

Samsung TV Plus offer more than 200 channels, including 19 owned and operated channels with content curated by Samsung. Those include some of the most popular on the service the company said. One-third of the time viewers spent on Samsung TV Plus was spent watching an owned and operated channel, the company said.

Those channels include a Baywatch channel, a That Girl channel, one featuring My Kitchen Nightmares and one called All Out Reality.

According to Samsung’s automated content recognition data, the audience for Samsung TV Plus is up 10% from last year.■