Samsung Ads’ Total Media Solution Manages Cross-Platform Campaigns

Samsung Ads said it launched its Total Media Solution, enabling advertisers to manage their cross-platform ad campaigns.

Total Media Solution provides buyers with measurement of cross-platform media buys, including ad exposures on linear and digital streaming apps.

Advertisers can ‘bring-your-own media for streaming app inventory that has been negotiated directly with TV networks, to Samsung DSP where Samsung Ads will manage and measure cross-platform campaigns using its programmatic adtech platform.

Samsung Ads will fully manage streaming buys, helping agencies achieve optimal reach and frequency. Samsung Ads will also find audiences unexposed to an advertisers linear buy on CTV, achieving total audience reach for advertisers.

“Achieving holistic measurement is one of the biggest challenges in the marketplace - possibly the biggest cause of fear, uncertainty and doubt in media buying. Agencies and advertisers need a simple way to understand and integrate linear and streaming buys to measure outcomes and increase efficiencies,” said Joe Melaragno, head of platform sales & agency development, Samsung Ads.

“With Samsung Ads Total Media Solution, we are providing an elegantly simple solution for the industry to serve ads, measure, and optimize within Samsung DSP.”■