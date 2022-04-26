Samsung Ads’ Total Media Solution Manages Cross-Platform Campaigns
By Jon Lafayette published
Provides holistic measurement of linear and streaming
Samsung Ads said it launched its Total Media Solution, enabling advertisers to manage their cross-platform ad campaigns.
Total Media Solution provides buyers with measurement of cross-platform media buys, including ad exposures on linear and digital streaming apps.
Also: Samsung Ads' Index Gives Streamers Insight About Consumer Behavior
Advertisers can ‘bring-your-own media for streaming app inventory that has been negotiated directly with TV networks, to Samsung DSP where Samsung Ads will manage and measure cross-platform campaigns using its programmatic adtech platform.
Samsung Ads will fully manage streaming buys, helping agencies achieve optimal reach and frequency. Samsung Ads will also find audiences unexposed to an advertisers linear buy on CTV, achieving total audience reach for advertisers.
“Achieving holistic measurement is one of the biggest challenges in the marketplace - possibly the biggest cause of fear, uncertainty and doubt in media buying. Agencies and advertisers need a simple way to understand and integrate linear and streaming buys to measure outcomes and increase efficiencies,” said Joe Melaragno, head of platform sales & agency development, Samsung Ads.
“With Samsung Ads Total Media Solution, we are providing an elegantly simple solution for the industry to serve ads, measure, and optimize within Samsung DSP.”■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.