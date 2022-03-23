Samsung TV Plus Launches ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Channel

Samsung said it has launched an Antiques Roadshow U.K. Channel on Samsung TV Plus in the United States.

The Antiques Roadshow UK channel joins more than 200 free, ad-supported channels already available on Samsung TV Plus on the millions of Samsung Smart TVs, galaxy devices and on the web.

The British version of Antiques Roadshow is now in its 44th season. It is hosted by Fiona Bruce, who along with her team assess the value of unique items brought to them as they travel to unique locations around the country.

Samsung TV Plus offers a variety of other BBC shows and lifestyle channels, including channels Tastemade, This Old House, and Tiny House Nation. ■