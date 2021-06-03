Sabio Hires Sajid Premji As Chief Financial Officer

Sabio, a CTV targeting platform, said it hired Sajid Premji as its first chief financial officer.

Premji, who had been director of AML compliance at TD Securities, will help the company manage as it grows in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re excited for Sajid to join the team as Sabio continues to experience growth alongside the emerging CTV industry,” said Aziz Rahim, CEO at Sabio. “In the coming months, we will be hiring to grow our New York office, as we continue to help the advertising industry bridge the gap between mobile and CTV.”

Sabio reaches more than 110 million CTV devices, and enriches ad experiences with app behavior data from 300 million mobile devices, reaching 55 million cross-screen households. This results in a truly cross-platform approach that is employed by brands like OnStar, Disney, Toyota, McDonald’s, the AdCouncil, and CDC.

“I am thrilled to join the talented, innovative team at Sabio Inc., and to lead its finance organization during this next exciting phase of the company’s development,” said Premji. “I look forward to contributing to Sabio Inc.’s future success as we continue to build a strong financial reporting and control function to support the company’s rapid growth trajectory and continued execution on its expansion plans.”