Sabio Jumps Into CTV With ‘Validated Publishers’

Sabio, an ad tech company that targets consumers based on data from the apps on their mobile devices, said it has created a new product for reducing fraud when buying ads in the burgeoning connected TV space.

Validated Publisher for App Science TV leverages Sabio’s know-how in the mobile space and a partnership with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud to root out invalid apps and traffic and deliver ads with high viewability rates in premium content.

“Within CTV, brands are investing in premium inventory to drive ad performance while providing more brand safety assurance. To meet this demand, we created Validated Publishers for App Science TV with the primary purpose of identifying premium publishers and delivering a premium audience for our clients,” said Simon Wong, senior VP of strategy at Sabio, a six-year-old, minority-owned firm based in Los Angeles with seven offices worldwide.

Validated Publishers for App Science TV is the next iteration of Sabio’s Validated Publishers’ product initially created for their mobile offering. It applies Sabio's holistic approach to building custom audiences through app intelligence to CTV.

“As more budgets are moving to Connected TV, evaluating the app space for fraud and ensuring brand safety, is becoming an important practice,” said Steven Katelman, executive VP of global digital partnership, Omnicom Media Group.

Sabio’s database of apps and the devices they are on in 55 million households means it can provide unique capabilities for its clients, who are mostly ad agencies but also some marketers.

“This allows us to take our rich mobile data and port that over to the CTV environment and build audience segments,” said Wong.

For marketers in the quick serve restaurant category, which have had to scramble to figure out how to do business, Sabio can create segments of consumers that have a restaurant chain’s app and those that don’t and send each group appropriate messaging.

It can also use geographic information to see if consumers are using drive-throughs or delivery services.

“We’re having so many different conversations about different ways to strategize how they’re doing marketing with us. It’s very interesting out there,” he said.