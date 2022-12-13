‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Cast ‘Ru-vealed’

MTV has revealed the cast for season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is on January 6. Sixteen “queens” compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and $200,000. The new season will feature the show’s 200th episode.

The show began on Logo and has been on VH1 since 2017, and now moves to MTV.

Aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will follow each episode on MTV.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube channel offers a “Meet the Queens” livestream, introducing the cast members, hosted by season 14 winner Willow Pill.

The contestants are Amethyst from West Hartford, Connecticut, “a mix of pop princess and meme queen,” according to MTV; Anetra of Las Vegas, a “stunt queen who can deliver splits, dips and all the tricks to slay the stage”; Aura Mayari of Nashville, a “high-kicking, high-energy Filipina Goddess”; Irene Dubois of Seattle, who “combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit”; Jax of Queens, New York, the “Simone Biles of drag”; Loosey LaDuca of Ansonia, Connecticut, a “construction worker by day, singing-and-dancing drag diva by night”; Luxx Noir London of East Orange, New Jersey, a “diva-licious dazzler”; Malaysia Babydoll Foxx of Miami, the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race mainstage”; Marcia Marcia Marcia of New York, who “sings, dances, and brings Broadway chops to the mainstage”; Mistress Isabelle Brooks of Houston, the “epitome of classic Southern drag”; Princess Poppy of San Francisco, who “brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition”; Robin Fierce of Hartford, “a mix of Beyonce sass and Diahann Carroll class”; Salina EsTitties of Los Angeles, a “brassy, sassy Latinx diva”; Sasha Colby of Los Angeles, who is “known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental, and as Kerri Colby’s drag mother”; and Sugar of Los Angeles, a TikTok star with identical twin sister Spice, who is a contestant this season as well.

World of Wonder produces the show. ■