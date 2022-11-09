VH1 Moving Under BET Media Group

BET Media Group will take over the operations of cable network VH1 as parent Paramount Global looks to continue its business transformation, according to a company memo from Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish obtained by Multichannel News.

The 37-year-old VH1, which initially launched as a music video service but is now home to unscripted reality programming — including the Emmy-winning competition show RuPaul's Drag Race — will be folded into the BET Media Group, led by Scott Mills, which also includes networks BET, BET Plus, BET Studios, BET Her and BET Digital, according to the memo.

The move to the African-American-targeted BET Media Group makes synergistic sense given that VH1 draws a strong African-American viewership with such shows as the Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew franchises, the memo said.

“This strategic alignment will ensure that VH1 — a leader in multi-cultural programming and the second-largest U.S. cable network for Black viewership — is best positioned for future success as a key part of the powerful BET ecosystem under the leadership of Scott Mills,” Bakish said in the memo.

The alignment will allow the BET Media Group to “build an interconnected set of leading platforms — linear, streaming, digital and studios — centered around the Black community, Black culture and content.”

The move follows the October folding of premium network Showtime into the Paramount Media Networks Group under group CEO Chris McCarthy.

The full Bob Bakish memo reads as follows:

Team,



"As we take further steps to accelerate the transformation of our business and maximize the full strength of Paramount, I’m excited to share that VH1 will move into the BET Media Group, which includes BET, BET+, BET Studios and BET Digital.



This strategic alignment will ensure that VH1 − a leader in multi-cultural programming and the second largest U.S. cable network for Black viewership − is best positioned for future success as a key part of the powerful BET ecosystem under the leadership of Scott Mills.



Scott and his team continue to drive the evolution and growth of BET by building an interconnected set of leading platforms – linear, streaming, digital and studios – centered around the Black Community, Black Culture and Content. Their ability to create hit programming and experiences, invest in new talent and storytellers, leverage our capabilities in streaming and original production, and expand and deepen relationships with key commercial partners make them ideally suited to take on this brand and business.



I’d also like to recognize the MTV Entertainment Studios team under the leadership of Chris McCarthy and Nina L. Diaz, who, for the past five years, have rebuilt the VH1 brand and produced powerful hit franchises from Black Ink Crew and Love & Hip Hop to RuPaul’s Drag Race. Their work has helped VH1 score nearly 40 Emmy Awards while establishing it as an industry champion in driving diversity both in front of the camera and behind the screens. As Chris and his team continue to focus on integrating SHOWTIME and globalizing the Media Networks Group, they’ll also partner with the BET teams to continue producing several of the existing hit shows on VH1.



We are working through the details of that transition now and will share updates as we have them. In the meantime, as we look forward to this successful next chapter of VH1, please join me in congratulating Scott and the BET organization, and thanking Chris and the MTV Entertainment team for their ongoing contributions." ■

