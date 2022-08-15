'RuPaul's Drag Race' To Strut on VH1 for 15th Season
'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked' also gets new season
VH1 has renewed its Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race for a 15th season.
The network has also picked up a new season of Drag Race after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which will air each week after a brand new episode of Drag Race, said network officials. The new season, which will introduce a new group of participants competing to become the next drag superstar, will also include the show’s landmark 200th episode.
The RuPaul Drag Race franchise, which also includes RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, earned 11 2022 Emmy Award nominations.
RuPaul's Drag Race executive producer RuPaul will return as host of the show alongside resident judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. Both series are produced by World of Wonder.
"When I hear season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I have to pinch myself – I just won’t tell you where," RuPaul said in a statement. "We never take for granted the opportunity we’ve been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens." ■
