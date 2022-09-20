Roseanne Barr Gets Comedy Special on Fox Nation

Fox Nation will stream the Roseanne Barr standup special A Roseanne Comedy Special in the first quarter of 2023. Fox Nation said it is Barr’s first comedy special in 16 years, and added that it will see “no subject off limits.”

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” said Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

Barr starred in Roseanne, which was on ABC from 1988 to 1997. From 1998 to 2000, she hosted talk show The Roseanne Show. She’s also had comedy specials on HBO. Roseanne was brought back on ABC in 2018, but was cancelled after a controversial tweet from Barr, which saw her make fun of Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to President Barack Obama, with language that many deemed to be racist. Channing Dungey, then-ABC Entertainment president, called Barr’s tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent” with the network’s values.

Spinoff The Conners, which featured the cast of Roseanne without Barr, debuted later in 2018. A new season of the comedy premieres September 21. ■