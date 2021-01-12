Jason Klarman Named President of Fox Nation

(Image credit: Fox Nation)

Jason Klarman has been named president of Fox Nation. He will retain his role as executive VP of marketing at Fox News Media, and will continue to report to Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media.

“Jason is a terrific, creative and collaborative executive who was instrumental to the launch of Fox Nation in 2018,” said Scott. “He has been integral to the platform’s success from its exceptionally high conversion rate to its low churn. We look forward to him elevating Fox Nation to new heights.”

“I’m excited to help take Fox Nation to the next level and build on its success over the last two years,” said Klarman.

He will oversee all operations, content and subscriber acquisition of Fox Nation, as well as the continued transformation to a lifestyle and entertainment service.

John Finley remains executive VP of development at the streaming platform.