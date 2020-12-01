Fox Nation Expands Holiday Offerings

Fox Nation has increased its holiday programming lineup, going beyond the movie Christmas in the Rockies, which premiered Nov. 26.

Christmas on the Range follows a rancher as she battles neighbors plotting to take over her family’s property. A veterinarian arrives to help one of her cows give birth, and a romance blossoms. That is currently streaming on Fox Nation.

Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, the 1977 special starring Bing Crosby and his family, with guests Twiggy, David Bowie and others, turns up on Fox Nation Dec. 2.

A History of the (Ugly) Christmas Sweater premieres Dec. 3. Abby Hornacek and Tom Shillue host the special, which looks at the 40-year history of unbecoming Christmas sweaters.

Starting Dec. 6 is Fox Nation All American Christmas, offering music, trivia, advice and guests. Pete Hegseth hosts.

Premiering Dec. 7 is A Craze Called Christmas. The three-part weekly series follows Christmas enthusiasts around the country as they prep for the big day.

Movie Christmas on the Coast, about a cynical New York novelist who returns to her Southern hometown hoping to come up with book ideas and meets a handsome widower, debuts Dec. 8.

Beyond the Light: The Hanukkah Story premieres on Fox Nation Dec. 10. Alveda King’s House starts Dec. 11. The True St. Nicholas debuts Dec. 14. 7 Days in the Holy Land is on Dec. 16. Christmas Together with Raymond Arroyo and The History of the Christmas Tree premiere Dec. 17.

The Cost of Christmas premieres Dec. 18 and White House Christmas is on Dec. 21. Return of the Holy Land begins Dec. 22, as does Yes, There is a Santa Claus!

Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt have cameos in Christmas in the Rockies.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 monthly and $64.99 yearly.