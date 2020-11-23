Fox Nation Premieres Holiday Movie ‘Christmas in the Rockies’

Fox Nation is premiering an original scripted production for the holidays called Christmas in the Rockies. Featuring cameos from Fox & Friends co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt, the film premieres Nov. 26.

Produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and Fox Nation, Christmas in the Rockies follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a young woman with aspirations to leave her small town and the family business behind for a career in New York. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father is injured, leaving the future of the company, Jolly Lumber, on her shoulders.

Doocy and Earhardt portray Jolly Lumber customers, “ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City,” according to Fox Nation.

Kimberly-Sue Murray and Stephen Huszar star.

Streaming platform Fox Nation has acquired the rights to additional Christmas movies including Christmas on the Range and Christmas on the Coast.

Fox Nation costs $5.99 a month and $64.99 a year.