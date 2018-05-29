ABC Cancels 'Roseanne'

ABC has canceled Roseanne.

The cancellation came after show star Roseanne Barr made a racist tweet in which she compared former top President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey issued the following statement Tuesday: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Barr took down here original tweet but not before activist and columnist Shaun King shared.

She later issued an apology, calling the tweet "a bad joke" and saying she was done with Twitter.

Following Barr’s initial tweet, consulting producer Wanda Sykes tweeted that she is leaving the show.

Show co-star and a big cheerleader of the reboot Sara Gilbert also reacted to the Twitter rant.

ABC had renewed the reboot in April after the show’s March 27 premiere brought in 21.9 million total viewers and a 6.24 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen delayed viewing numbers.

The show’s ratings success also prompted Viacom’s Paramount Network to pick up the off-network version of the show. Sister Viacom nets TV Land, CMT and Logo air Roseanne as well.