‘Roseanne’ Renewed By ABC For Another Season

ABC has picked up comedy Roseanne for an 11th season, following the show’s boisterous return to television March 27 after more than two decades off the air. With one day of Nielsen’s delayed viewing, the return of Roseanne did 21.9 million total viewers and a 6.24 rating in adults 18-49.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes,” said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president. “The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year.”

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Golbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Roseanne is produced by Carsey-Werner Television. Executive producers include Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.