Reports: ABC Up for ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

ABC is open to a version of Roseanne without Roseanne Barr, according to published reports. ABC will hold a meeting this week on the topic, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Reports say ABC is open to hear pitches for ways to continue Roseanne without former star player Barr's involvement or financial benefit.

A front-runner among the pitches is a show centered around Darlene Conner, played by Sara Gilbert, according to TMZ. Darlene is the daughter of Roseanne and Dan Conner, with Dan played by John Goodman. Gilbert was a major force behind the Roseanne reboot.

ABC did not comment.

Roseanne is produced by Carsey-Werner.

Despite substantial ratings in the first season of the Roseanne revival, the comedy was canceled May 29 after Barr insulted Valerie Jarrett, former advisor to President Obama, on Twitter. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr's tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent" with the network’s values.

Gilbert was quick to distance herself from Barr’s Twitter comments. She tweeted, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

Roseanne was expected to pull in north of $60 million in ad revenue for its 11th season, according to Kantar Media, before it was canceled.