Roku, Nielsen Offer Cross-Platform Reach, Frequency Measurement
Capability in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings underpins Nielsen One
Nielsen and Roku said they will enable deduplicated audience measurement across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop video and mobile, letting marketers calculate reach and frequency for multiscreen campaigns.
Advertisers are shifting money to connected TV as streaming adds audience share. But media buyers complain that remains difficult to measure CTV, determine how many unique viewers they are reaching and know how frequently each viewer is seeing their commercials.
Also: Streaming's Share of TV Viewing Tops Cable for First Time: Nielsen
“Marketers are increasingly investing in CTV to follow consumers. However, brands want consistent measurement across screens,” Nielsen senior VP, product management Kim Gilberti said. “Marketers can now better evaluate CTV inventory’s unique reach and frequency in conjunction with their entire Roku buy in a comparable and comprehensive manner, and advertisers can reduce waste and help ensure that relevant ads are delivered to the right audiences across devices. This release brings us one step closer to providing comparable and deduplicated metrics across screens with Nielsen One.”
Roku and NIelsen previously announced that Roku would be providing audience measurement through Nielsen Total Ad Ratings on Roku’s One View platform. The new capability will be available in Nielsen Ad Ratings and will be a key part of Nielsen One, the new multiscreen measurement system expected to be released in December.
“We believe that all TV ads will be accountable and measurable,” Roku head of ad measurement and research Asaf Davidov said. “Our direct consumer relationship, our scale, and our tech all make us uniquely positioned to work with Nielsen to make measurement simpler and more accurate as marketers shift spend to TV streaming.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
