Roku Ad Buying Platform Offering Guarantees on Nielsen Demo Data

Roku said that it has added Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings to its OneView platform for media buyers and is offering to make guarantees based on traditional age and gender demographics going into the upfront market.

Advertisers will only have to pay for impressions that reach their target audience, Roku said.

The OneView platform enables buyers to create campaigns using both traditional and streaming media using data from Roku and Nielsen. In last year’s upfronts, about 100 advertisers signed up for One View .

“We believe that all TV ads will be streamed and that all TV ad measurement will be automated. Now, upfront advertisers in OneView will be among the first to see audience overlap across major devices, channels, and publishers on their plan,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of product management at Roku. “Our goal is to offer diverse tech and measurement offerings that move the industry forward.”

Roku has been making guarantees for streaming ads based on Nielsen since 2015. Last year, Roku made a deal with Nielse n, buying some of its addressable ad insertion technology. As part of the arrangement Nielsen got viewing data from Roku’s platform and Roku was able to integrate Nielsen data into OneView.

Roku said that it is able to make Nielsen audience guarantee more precise with data from its own viewers for networks and publishers like A+E Networks that let buyers access inventory through OneView.

“A+E Networks is excited to work with Roku to utilize its OneView Ad Platform audience measurement capabilities for our clients, and to help advance the industry as a whole,” said Tyler DeNicola, VP of programmatic revenue and partnerships at A+E Networks. “Now we can offer brands improved performance, less waste and new guarantees across our streaming ad inventory.” ■