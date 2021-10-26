Roku Device Data Added to Nielsen Digital Content Ratings

Nielsen and Roku said that data from Roku devices can now be accessed by Nielsen clients though its Digital Content Ratings.

Nielsen and Roku made a strategic agreement earlier this year, with Roku getting Nielsen’s addressable advertising technology and Nielsen getting access to Roku data.

The data from Roku’s 55.1 million accounts becomes part of Nielsen One, Nielsen’s system for measuring viewing across platforms in a more consistent and comparable manner.

“TV streaming is the wave of the future for digital video consumption, and Roku is a major player in CTV penetration,” said Ameneh Atai, general manager, digital and advanced TV commercial strategy, Nielsen. “With the addition of Roku, DCR will have the capability to measure the majority of CTV platforms devices as well as provide channel partners with an understanding of their overall reach across CTV devices. Armed with these insights, media buyers and sellers can make critical decisions around ad strategies and publishers can create informed programming and content distribution strategies.”

“This strengthens the close collaboration between Roku and Nielsen,” added Louqman Parampath, VP of product management, Roku. “DCR's syndicated, independent measurement provides market transparency and immediate value to our publishers around understanding audiences in their channels. This bolsters our commitment to delivering for our customers and underscores our focus to continue to be an innovator in the evolving TV streaming measurement landscape.”