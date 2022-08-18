Streaming's Share of TV Viewing Tops Cable for First Time: Nielsen
Streaming gets 34.8% of viewing, up 22.6%
Streaming TV is now number one, with its share of viewing in July topping cable TV for the first time, according to new figures from Nielsen.
Streaming had a 38.8% share of viewing in July, up 3.2% from June and jumping 22.6% from a year ago. That beat cable, which was down 2% from June and 8.9% from a year ago with a 34.4% share. Broadcast had a 21.6% share, down 3.7% from June and 9.8% lower than a year ago..
Cable was hurt by a drop in sports viewing. Sports were down 15.4% from June when the NBA and NHL playoffs were in full swing.
The decline in sports viewing also hurt broadcast. Broadcast sports viewing was down 41% in July compared to June. Compared to a year ago, sports viewing on broadcast dove 43%.
Among the streamers, Netflix raised its share of viewing to 8% from 7.7% in June. YouTube's share was 7.3%, up from 6.9%; Hulu gained to 3.6% from 3.3%, Amazon Prime Video rose to 3% from 2.9%. Disney slipped to a 1.8% share from 2% and HBO Max was flat at 1%. ■
