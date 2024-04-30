Roku Makes Data Available to Buyers Using The Trade Desk (NewFronts)

Roku said it made a deal to provide customers of The Trade Desk with data from Roku that will enable them to better optimize campaigns for streaming viewers.

Using Roku’s automatic content recognition data, advertisers working with The Trade Desk can suppress incremental households that have seen their linear TV ads, a capability advertisers have had directly with Roku.

On Roku’s last earnings call with analysts, company executives said that working more closely with programming demand-side platforms was a priority as it looked to boost ad sales. The announcement came before Roku's NewFront presentation Tuesday afternoon.

“Matching Roku’s reach with the power of The Trade Desk’s innovative solutions will unlock new ways for marketers to reach the right TV streaming audiences strategically,” Jay Askinasi, senior VP, head of global media revenue and growth at Roku, said. “We strive to be even more interoperable with the most prevalent buying platforms in the market to meet our advertisers where they are. It’s simple to use and highly effective at reducing waste for buyers, and it will improve the ad experience for our millions of viewers.”

Advertisers will be be able to use Roku Media audience and behavioral data and then access Roku inventory through The Trade Desk in private marketplace arrangements.

“CTV has emerged as one of the most powerful digital advertising channels on the open internet, and this new partnership with Roku will enable The Trade Desk’s clients to put valuable new data insights to work and fully optimize their campaigns,” The Trade Desk chief revenue officer Jed Dederick said. “We are excited by Roku’s focus on interoperability and thrilled to forge a closer partnership as we bring the full power of the open internet to bear for all advertisers.”