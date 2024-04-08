Roku’s New Tech Could Help It Push Ads Even When Its TVs Are Hooked Up to Other Devices
Roku patents tech that lets it show Roku TV users ads even when their devices are paused
Roku has filed for a new patent that will allow it to show ads while TVs powered by its operating system are paused, event if the television is under the control of a different device ecosystem connected to it via HDMI.
The patent application was discovered last week by Janko Roettgers, who wrote about it in his Lowpass newsletter.
The scheme would allow Roku to expand its advertising business, even to those engaging with other TVOS platforms, say Apple TV, on Roku-powered TVs.
As The Verge noted, the scheme is fraught with possible bad outcomes if Roku doesn't get the tech right, with the streaming company potentially disturbing its users as they try to engage with other TVOS platforms.
But Roku already has the means to monetize such a scheme. For instance, it began selling sponsorships for its Roku City screensaver last year.
Roku reported 13% growth in the fourth quarter for platform revenue, reaching nearly $830 million.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!