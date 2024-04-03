Roku, Samsung, Vizio, TikTok, Meta To Present at NewFronts

A number of top streaming companies will present at this year’s NewFronts, which will be put on by the Interactive Advertising Bureau from April 29 to May 2.

Roku, Samsung, Vizio, TikTok, Meta and Vevo will be among the returning presenters.

Google’s YouTube will make a presentation and host a reception, but YouTube’s main Brandcast presentation will be made during the week of May 13, when most of the media companies that own broadcast networks will address media buyers and advertisers.

“The 2024 IAB NewFronts gives buyers a unique view of the video marketplace over the course of just a few days,” IAB CEO David Cohen said. “It’s a blend of content, technology, data and ad innovation which is why NewFronts is where the future of ad-supported streaming is defined.”

The IAB will again have its Main Stage event on Wednesday, May 1, when a group of companies will make quick back-to-back presentations. Main Stage will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, star of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

IAB is also working with National CineMedia, the U.S. Representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and the official Young Lions Jury networking partner. NCM and Young Lions jurors from State Farm Insurance, Verizon Communications and creative agency Omelet will share insights on creativity in premium video during a main stage presentation called “The Future of Brand Storytelling and the Next Generation of Young Creatives.” The event will culminate with the IAB NewFronts and NCM Young Lions Jury Networking Party.

