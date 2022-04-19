Roku Dusts Off Clean Room To Share TV Data Before Upfronts

Roku said it has set up a clean room where advertising clients can securely use encrypted first-party data to plan and target campaigns on its media-buying platform.

Media agencies Omnicom Media Group, Horizon Media, Icon Media Direct and Camelot are already using the facility, Roku said.

As more ad campaigns use first-party data to reach target audiences, media companies including The Walt Disney Co . and NBCUniversal have set up clean rooms enabling advertisers to match their data with the media companies‘ information without losing control of what has become a valuable asset. Clean rooms also help protect consumers’ privacy.

Over the past few years, Roku has been building up its ad-tech capabilities to persuade advertisers to shift their budgets from traditional media to streaming.

The announcement comes as the upfront buying season is about to start. In last year’s upfronts, about 100 advertisers signed up for One View .

“The future of TV advertising won’t rely on fragile cookies or consortiums, but on direct connection with actual consumers,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of product management at Roku. “We are thrilled to help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming by putting privacy and transparency first.”

Roku calls its clean room the first set up specifically for streaming.

“Roku’s clean room allows us to provide Omnicom clients holistic, cross-screen measurement, planning and activation leveraging the Omni ID, which further expands our multiparty clean-room capabilities,” said Adam Gitlin, president of Annalect, Omnicom's data and analytics division.

Roku’s clean room is built on top of Snowflake and its Media Data Cloud technologies.

“We are very excited to integrate Dentsu’s M1 identity platform with Roku’s clean room in Snowflake. This will allow us to seamlessly activate campaigns against our strategic audiences at the highest level of fidelity to maximize effectiveness,” Brad Stockton, senior VP, U.S. video innovation at Dentsu.

Roku’s clean room will also be available to measurement providers in the Roku Measurement Partner Program, Foursquare is using Roku’s clean room so that brands can better personalize and attribute their ad campaigns in OneView across devices and platforms. ■