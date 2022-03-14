Omnicom Media Group Integrates With NBCU Audience Insights Hub

NBCUniversal said that Omnicom Media Group has signed up as the first media buying agency to integrate with the NBCU Audience Insights Hub.

(Image credit: NBCU)

The hub enables NBCU and its advertising clients to share proprietary data in a clean room environment in order to create more effective, targeted campaigns.

“This partnership will give OMG and its client the ability to leverage the power of our combined data assets to better measure their campaigns,” said Michael Alvarez, senior VP, agency partnerships at NBCUniversal. “We’re ushering in a new era of data interoperability with the Audience Insights Hub, and we’re excited about the opportunity it presents for OMG.”

Working with NBCU OMG will be able to generate certified reach measurement models, which will enable its clients and partners to conduct their own reach and frequency analysis for more efficient media planning and measurement.

“This agreement exponentially enhances the individual capabilities of two best-in-class, industry-leading data solutions which ultimately deliver industry-first cross-platform capabilities for our clients,” said Geoffrey Calabrese, chief investment officer, Omnicom Media Group. ■