Former Omnicom Media Exec Steve Katelman Joins Fyllo

Former Omnicom Media Group executive Steve Katelman is coming out of retirement to serve as chief partnership officer for Fyllo, a software company that helps brand target cannabis and CBD consumers, a new post.

“For decades, Steve has been able to spot early innovation and understand how it will transform an industry,” said Chad Bronstein, founder and CEO of Fyllo. “Now as our first-ever chief partnership officer, he will forge new, high-impact partnerships for Fyllo that enable new solutions to help the world’s top brands and agencies increase performance and drive growth.”

Katelman retired from Omnicom Media Group as the executive VP of global digital strategic partnerships after helping to launch its Annalect programming buying group. In 2020 he was named strategic advisor at Fyllo, which raised $40 million to scale its platform in 2021.

“Over the past few years, I have been impressed by Fyllo’s ingenuity and rapid expansion. It’s a bold organization, bringing much needed technology to highly regulated, high-growth industries, and I think this is just the beginning,” said Katelman. “Similar to how I was able to influence and accelerate digital transformation in advertising, I look forward to helping Fyllo break new ground in new industries.” ■