Robert Leider Back at Sunbeam's Helm
After two years in semi-retirement, Robert Leider is returning to his former C-suite job with Sunbeam Television now that his successor, Chris Wayland, is leaving for a gig with Tribune.
On Sept. 12, Leider will start his second stint as Sunbeam’s executive VP and general manager, overseeing the group’s three TV stations: WHDH and WLVI in Boston, and WSVN in Miami.
Related: NewsON Adds Multi-Station News Alerts
After a long battle with Comcast over losing its NBC affiliation, WHDH will become an independent station Jan. 1. WLVI is a CW affiliate, and WSVN is a Fox affiliate.
Leider, a 40-year veteran of Sunbeam, has been working for the group as a VP and consultant since 2014, when Wayland came on board. On Monday, Tribune Broadcasting announced it had hired Wayland as VP of group operations.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.