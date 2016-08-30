Robert Leider Back at Sunbeam's Helm

After two years in semi-retirement, Robert Leider is returning to his former C-suite job with Sunbeam Television now that his successor, Chris Wayland, is leaving for a gig with Tribune.

On Sept. 12, Leider will start his second stint as Sunbeam’s executive VP and general manager, overseeing the group’s three TV stations: WHDH and WLVI in Boston, and WSVN in Miami.

After a long battle with Comcast over losing its NBC affiliation, WHDH will become an independent station Jan. 1. WLVI is a CW affiliate, and WSVN is a Fox affiliate.

Leider, a 40-year veteran of Sunbeam, has been working for the group as a VP and consultant since 2014, when Wayland came on board. On Monday, Tribune Broadcasting announced it had hired Wayland as VP of group operations.

