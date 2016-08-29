Les Vann Tapped to Run WFTX Ft. Myers, Fla.

Industry vet Les Vann is the new VP and general manager of WFTX, the Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla.

Vann will formally take the position Sept. 12.

His experience includes running stations in Cincinnati, Savannah, Georgia and Indianapolis, where he oversaw the rebuild of Media General’s WISH after it lost its CBS affiliation. Doing that included expanding local news and bringing new sports programming into the market, according to Scripps. His work at WISH garnered him B&C's 2015 GM of the Year for Markets 26-50.

He also is a seasoned TV newsman, having held jobs from intern to news director, Scripps said.

Debbie Turner, the group’s VP of station operations, said in a statement that Vann will lead WFTX’s efforts to grow ratings and revenue.

“He embodies our mission to create a better-informed world while having the business acumen to be a strong partner with local businesses and community organizations. He also has tremendous interpersonal skills to build lasting relationships with community leaders,” she said.