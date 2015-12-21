B&C's Station Group, GMs, News Director and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year

For years, the pace of change in local broadcasting has been accelerating. But 2015 has been something different.

Things aren’t just evolving at a fast pace. Monumental events have been happening in an instant. The unexpected is what we now have to expect, from longtime business arrangements that transform overnight (two of our honorees are in Indianapolis, where the CBS affiliation moved after 64 years) to mass shootings to natural disasters.

Through it all, stations continue to be where everyone turns when things happen, across the spectrum from awful to wonderful. And through several circumstances that previously were unimaginable, remarkable strength of leadership has emerged. As you read about this year’s honorees, you may ask yourself, Is that even possible?

Here’s to B&C’s 2015 Station Group of the Year Tegna Media; Station General Managers of the Year WRAL’s Steve Hammel in Raleigh-Durham (Markets 1-25), WISH-TV’s Les Vann in Indianapolis (Markets 26-50) and WCIV’s Mary Margaret Nelms in Charleston (Markets 51+); News Director of the Year WTTV/WXIN’s Kerri Cavanaugh in Indianapolis and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year CBS.

We also are proud to include a special leadership spotlight, on WDBJ’s Jeff Marks, who continues to lead in Roanoke with grace following the on-air shooting deaths of two staff members.

In the pages that follow, we salute them all.

When What's In a Name (Change) Is a Whole Lot

Competing With Herself—And Winning

Charleston GM's Vision for News Tested By Tragedy

On a WISH and a Commitment to Localism

Journalism Roots Feed Raleigh Leader's Growth

WDBJ Renews Focus on News After On-Air Tragedy

CBS Eyes All-Digital Access