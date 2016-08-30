NewsON Adds Multi-Station News Alerts

NewsON, the app that distributes local newscasts from around the country, has expanded its capabilities to include breaking news alerts from multiple stations in a single notification.

The multi-station alerts allow consumers to choose which TV station they want to watch when breaking stories are being covered by more than one station on the app, according to the company.

During a recent Florida storm, for instance, a single alert provided users access to coverage from stations in Miami, Orlando and West Palm Beach, NewsON said. The multi-station alerts also give consumers access to more than one participating affiliate in the same market when stories break.

The recent addition of 14 TV stations brings the number of affiliates on the app to 163. The app offers live and on-demand newscasts.