WSVN Miami’s Leider Stepping Down as General Manager

Robert Leider, executive VP and general manager of WSVN Miami, will step down as GM on Sept. 1 and will remain with parent Sunbeam Television as VP and consultant. Chris Wayland, WHDH-WLVI Boston VP and general manager, was named executive VP and general manager at Sunbeam Television.

A 40-year veteran of the powerhouse Fox affiliate, Leider “will be dedicating more time to the station’s community endeavors,” said Sunbeam, including Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

Wayland has had more than 10 years with Sunbeam.